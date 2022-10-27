Connect NIN to Airtel Line – 2022 Complete Guide

If you are a Nigerian with an Airtel line, you must now link your NIN. Airtel subscribers have been required by the NCC for several months now to associate their SIM card with their National Identification Number. Here at Naijaknowhow, we’ve taken the time to detail the process of connecting your Nigerian Identification Number (NIN) to your Airtel line in Nigeria.

A NIN is a National Identification Number, for those who are unfamiliar with the term. Only by enrolling for a National Identity Card in Nigeria will you receive this one-of-a-kind 11-digit number.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in as we discover how to attach your NIN to your Airtel line without ever leaving your house.

If you haven’t already registered for a National Identification Number (NIN), you can do so at any of the NIMC Enrollment Centres or the locations of your favorite telco. Certain network providers have been authorized to enroll customers for NIN.

If you haven’t already signed up for NIN, here are the simple steps to do so:

Visit the Pre Enrollment Portal, complete the online NIMC Pre Enrollment form, and then print off a Pre Enrollment Slip. Apply at a NIMC Registration Centre near you.

Airtel’s NIN retrieval instructions

In the event that you have already registered but have forgotten your NIN, you may easily retrieve it from any Airtel-powered smartphone by dialing *346#.

What you need to know about connecting your Nigerian National Identification Number to your Airtel Line or SIM card

There are three methods you can connect your National Identification Number to your Airtel line. The Airtel NIN Code, Airtel NIN Portal, and NIMC MobileID App all provide access to the same centralized database for linking. This section provides in-depth analyses of these three approaches.

Connect using an Airtel NIN code.

The *121*1# Airtel NIN Code is specific to Airtel phones and allows for SIM connection. If you already know your NIN, you can link it by following the instructions below.

When using Airtel, you can attach your NIN by dialing *121*1#. After that, you’ll be taken straight to the NIN site where you can enter your information and finish off your registration there.

Connect with the NIMC MobileID App

You can also use the NIMC MobileID App. However, in order to acquire an OTP for installing the Mobile ID app, you will need to have a Mobile Number (used during NIN enrollment) and a National Identification Number (NIN) provided by the National Identity Management Commission or one of its certified agents.

Airtel NIN Portal