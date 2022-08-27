Amazon Music: Discover Songs 22.11.2 Brings Improvements and Bug Fixes

The catalog of Amazon Music Unlimited has about 90 million songs, which means that there’s plenty of music there for a whole generation. Choosing the Prime version even gets you rid of all those annoying ads that nobody likes, except for those who create them and benefit from them.

Amazon Music has now received its 22.11.2 update in the form of an APK, and you are free to grab it from APKMirror as long as you have a device that’s running on at least Android 5.

What’s new

The change log doesn’t tell us much about the new update, except that “we fixed some bugs and made other improvements.” This means that the update likely doesn’t bring mind-blowing functionalities, but it’s still worth installing.

If you choose Amazon Music Unlimited, you’ll get access to:

More than 90 million songs that are on-demand and free from ads

10 million podcast episodes

Getting the highest quality for audio streaming

Playing the latest new music

Streaming of music videos

A fast-growing collection of spatial audio

Receiving access to 7 million songs in Ultra HD quality (up to a bitrate of 10X)

Exclusive Ultra HD albums that are remastered

You can download the Amazon Music app from the Google Play Store, where the software is described as follows:

“We’re changing the way you find and play music you love. Listen free to music and podcasts with ads—no credit card required. If you’re a Prime member, you can enjoy 2 million songs, ad-free, included with your membership. Or, get unlimited access to 90 million songs with Amazon Music Unlimited.”

Amazon Music was downloaded from the Google Play Store about 100 million times.

Of course, you can find Amazon Music on other platforms as well, such as iOS, macOS, tvOS, FireOS, Windows PC, Amazon Alexa, Amazon Echo, and more.