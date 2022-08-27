Pac-Man World Re-Pac: Check Out the Official Launch Trailer

Bandai Namco’s Pac-Man World Re-Pac finally arrived on the gaming scene yesterday, August 26. It came to continue a very old and legendary legacy of more than four decades. We knew about Pac-Man World Re-Pac’s arrival since early August.

As the name itself suggests, Pac-Man World Re-Pac is a remake of an older game, one that had a lot of success back in the day. We’re talking about Pac-Man World, a game that was released for the very first PlayStation console over 20 years ago: in 1999.

For those who didn’t play Pac-Man World Re-Pac already, it’s time to see what the game is made of by watching the official launch trailer:

If you want to play the remastered game on a PC, you can buy it from Steam for 29.99 euros.

Here’s how the description of the game, via Steam, sounds:

“PAC-MAN arrives home on his birthday to find the Ghosts have kidnapped PAC-MAN’s family & friends and ruined his party! Off to the rescue, PAC-MAN sets out to Ghost Island!”

The PC version of the new Pac-Man game has some pretty low demands when it comes to the graphics part: 4GB of RAM, an Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD A8-5600K, and a graphics card such as GeForce GTX 460 or Radeon R7 250.

The recommended configuration is obviously more demanding. You’ll need a processor such as an Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-4350, four gigs of RAM, and a graphics card such as GeForce GTX 650 Ti or Radeon HD 7770.

If you want to play Pac-Man World Re-Pac on PC, you’ll have to also keep in mind that you’ll need 10GB of available space.

You can also get Pac-Man World Re-Pac on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One.