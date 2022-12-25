‘Amnesia: The Bunker’ Has a Teaser Gameplay Video

Launching in March 2023, Amnesia: The Bunker is an upcoming first-person horror survival game that’s set in a WW1 bunker. In this game, you get to experience the various methods of survival through the eyes of Henri Clément, a French soldier equipped with limited resources such as a revolver and flashlight. As you scavenge and craft your way through the game, keep in mind that no two play-throughs will be the same due to randomization and unpredictable behavior.

You will constantly be pursued by a constant threat that reacts to your actions and sounds, forcing you to adapt your gameplay style in order to survive. Every decision you make will alter the game’s response, and the consequences of your actions will determine the outcome.

The way the protagonist handles that revolver surely produces a superb and old-school sound, and it can even create addiction pretty fast.

Frictional Games, which is both the developer and publisher responsible for the upcoming game, is a Swedish video game development studio founded in 2006. The company is best known for creating horror games, including the popular titles “Amnesia: The Dark Descent” and “SOMA.”

Frictional Games is focused on creating immersive and atmospheric gaming experiences, with a particular emphasis on horror and storytelling. The company has received critical acclaim for its games, which are known for their well-written stories, realistic graphics, and innovative gameplay.

In addition to its horror games, Frictional Games has also developed other types of games, including “The Talos Principle,” a first-person puzzle game set in a simulated world.

Amnesia: The Bunker will be playable for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Surprisingly, it seems that a PS5 version won’t exist initially, but that will probably be fixed in the future.

Do you think you have what it takes to join the horrifying action from Amnesia: The Bunker?