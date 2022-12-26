Death Stranding Becomes Available for FREE for a Limited Time

Death Stranding is a video game developed by Kojima Productions and released in 2019. It is an action game set in an open-world environment and features elements of stealth, survival, and adventure.

In the game, you play as Sam Porter Bridges, a courier who is tasked with delivering packages to various locations across a post-apocalyptic version of the United States. The game’s story is set in a world where a mysterious event called the “Death Stranding” has caused most of humanity to perish, and the survivors now live in isolated communities scattered across the country.

If you weren’t familiar already with Death Stranding, now’s the chance to try it for free!

Death Stranding is available for FREE via Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store has made an exciting Christmas present for those who are fans of Death Stranding. The game has been available for free on the store, and the chances are big that you can still benefit from the offer.

Holiday checklist: Save humanity from impending annihilation ✅ Good thing Death Stranding is FREE today 👀 https://t.co/P9aE2tfHeX pic.twitter.com/LpuYTbWr7f — Epic Games Store 🎁 (@EpicGames) December 25, 2022

If you want to run the game on PC, it’s important to keep in mind the minimum system requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

Storage: 80 GB available space

While these are only the minimum requirements, it’s obvious that the game will run a lot better on a system that has higher specifications. It is always a good idea to check the manufacturer’s website or the game’s system requirements before purchasing to ensure that your system is compatible.

Death Stranding is also available on the PlayStation 4 console. It was released on the PS4 in November 2019 and was later released on PC in July 2020. Chances are great that you can also run Death Stranding on a PlayStation 5 console by using the backward compatibility feature.