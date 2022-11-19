Android 13: Which Devices Will Receive It?

Earlier on in this year, Google stated that Android 13 had reached its final form. Since the 15th of August, the update package has been delivered over-the-air (OTA) to Pixel smartphones. However, will this update be available for any other phones? In this post, we provide a list of smartphones that are getting the new version as well as those that are anticipated to receive the Android 13 update.

Because Android manufacturers are gradually getting better at implementing their update rules, it is becoming easier to anticipate which mobile devices will be compatible with upcoming versions of the operating system. There are some businesses that even guarantee longer support than Google.

Even though the brand-new operating system had just been released to the public, we are already able to make reasonable predictions about certain aspects by reviewing the rollout for prior versions of Android, such as the beta tests, and release dates.

Pixel

As has been the case for roughly the previous five years’ worth of time, the Pixel phone line is the first to get the update. Since August 15, 2022, Pixel smartphones have been receiving the official update in a gradual fashion. The following is a list of devices that are compatible: Google Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a , 6, 6 Pro.

Samsung

Samsung upped the ante in 2022, saying that its flagship phones will receive four Android updates and five years’ worth of security fixes, compared to the previous year when it had promised four years of software support and three versions of Android. Additionally, similar to Apple and Google, Samsung offers a beta testing program for interested users to provide input as the company develops the next version of its mobile operating system.

Phones: Samsung Galaxy A33, A52 5G, A53, A73, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S21, S21+,S21 Ultra, S21 Ultra, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4.