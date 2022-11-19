Discord 154.20 – Beta APK Brings Improvements and Bug Fixes

Discord remains the favorite virtual meeting place for many gamers who enjoy a little talk and file exchange. Many people found others interested in the same video games using the platform, and we all have to admit that it has some interesting features.

Discord has now received its 154.20 Beta update, and it comes in the form of an APK bundle. Those willing to get their hands on it won’t have to worry too much, as the file is compatible with any device running at least Android 5. That’s an 8-year-old version of Google’s operating system, which means that anyone having an Android phone should qualify for the demand.

What’s new

Without going into detail, the change log tells us that the 154.20 Beta APK for Discord brings improvements and fixes for some errors. The download file size is 79.2MP, and the update is also compatible with Android Auto. This means that you’ll get to enjoy the updated app as you drive to work or the beach, for instance.

If you’re willing to learn more about what Discord has to offer, feel free to read part of its description from the Google Play Store:

“Discord is where you can make a home for your communities and friends. Where you can stay close and have fun over text, voice, and video chat. Whether you’re part of a school club, a gaming group, a worldwide art community, or just a handful of friends who want to spend time together, Discord makes it easy to talk every day, and hang out more often.”

Discord has been downloaded from the Play Store more than 100 million times.