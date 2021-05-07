Android Auto 6.4.6117 Update – Now Available with Improved DND Mode

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Do you enjoy using Android Auto? This is an innovative app that acts as a smart driving companion which makes it easier for users to stay focused on the road while still having access to their Google Assistant. What’s great about Android Auto is the fact that it receives updates on a regular basis. These updates introduce new features and software improvements. In fact, a new update that sports the 6.4.6117 version number is now available!

Android Auto 6.4.6117 Update

As previously noted, a new update that sports the 6.4.6117 version number is available for download. The only thing that users need to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi. The reason behind this is that the new update is an OTA (over the air) release.

What’s New?

Check out the full patch below:

Improved Do Not Disturb functionality.

Dark mode on car UI is now independent from the phone.

Bug fixes and other Improvements.

Top Feature

Here are the top features that Android Auto offers:

• Route to your next destination using Google Maps or Waze with real-time GPS navigation and traffic alerts.

• Get updates on your route, ETA, and hazards in real-time.

• Have the Google Assistant check your calendar for you so you know where you need to be.

• Set reminders, get updates on the news, and check last night’s score.

• Avoid distractions while driving by setting a custom do not disturb message while driving.

• Make calls using Google Assistant and answer incoming calls with just a tap.

• Access your contacts folder and send and receive messages with the Google Assistant using SMS, Hangouts, WhatsApp, Skype, Telegram, WeChat, Kik, Google Allo, and many more messaging apps.

• Manage your infotainment system like never before. Listen to your favorite media apps including Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Google Play Music, Amazon Music, SiriusXM, TIDAL – High Fidelity Music Streaming,