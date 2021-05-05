Hearthstone 20.2.81706 Update – Quilboar Join the Battlegrounds!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

One of the things that make Blizzard’s games stand out is their high level of polish. The way that Blizzard achieves this is by constantly publishing software updates for its games. With that said, we have some great news to share with Hearthstone fans today. A new update that sports the 20.2.81706 version number is now available to download on Android and iOS.

Hearthstone 20.2.81706 Update

The new update is categorized as a high-priority release and therefore, we are advising all Hearthstone fans to make sure to download it as soon as possible. On the bright side of things, the update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, the only requirement is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network.

What’s New?

Check out the full patch notes below:

QUILBOAR JOIN BATTLEGROUNDS – The latest Battlegrounds update introduces Quilboar as the next minion type alongside 3 new Heroes, 17 new Minions, and an all-new mechanic: Blood Gems!

BATTLE-READY DECKS – For the first time ever, we’ll be offering purchasable decks optimized for the most recent expansion through the web and in-game shops for a limited time, starting May 4!

Quilboar have been added as a new Battlegrounds minion type! There will still be five minion types per Battlegrounds game once Quilboar are added, meaning that three minion types will be excluded from each game. Just like when Dragons, Pirates, and Elementals were added, Quilboar will show up in every Battlegrounds match until our next major content patch.

The Quilboar update includes 17 new minions, 3 new heroes, and a new mechanic: Blood Gems! Blood Gems are spells that give a friendly minion +1/+1. Some Quilboar give you Blood Gems, while others have special interactions when Blood Gems are played. That’s not all, the update comes with other major improvements and new features. You can click here to visit the official blog post.