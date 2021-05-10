LINE: Free Calls & Messages 11.7.0 Update – Faster Performances and Improved UI

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

With almost 13 million users on Android alone, LINE: Free Calls & Messages is becoming one of the world’s most popular chatting apps. What makes LINE stand out in comparison with the competition is the high level of attention that it pays to user security. The app uses next-level encryptions systems to guarantee private conversations. That’s not all, LINE also stands out with its long list of useful features.

LINE: Free Calls & Messages 11.7.0 Update

The reason why LINE is making headlines on our website today is because a new update is available to download. The update can be downloaded via OTA (over the air) channels and thanks to this, the only requirement that users need to meet is to have access to Wi-Fi. Now, let’s see what are the improvements that the update introduces.

What’s New?

The developers who are in charge of LINE: Free Calls & Messages are always looking for new ways to improve the app’s performances. The way that they achieve this is by introducing updates on a regular basis. The latest 11.7.0 release for LINE comes with a bundle of “under the hood” improvements that are aiming to speed up and enhance the overall user experience that the app offer. This is why we are advising all LINE fans to get the update as soon as possible.

Top Features

Here are the top features that LINE offers:

★ Intimate conversations or large round tables can happen anywhere with group video calls

Chat with up to 200 friends in your group simultaneously! Enjoy face to face video chats with friends as well!

★ Use polls to quickly see what your friends think

From where to meet to what to eat, avoid lengthy discussions and make decisions easily by creating a poll.

LINE’s main features

★ Free voice and video calls anywhere, anytime

Enjoy great quality calls at no charge, no matter where you are. Even international calls with up to 200 people at the same time are completely free! Use effects and filters for even more fun during video calls. (Note that this feature may not be available on certain devices.)

★ Convenient chats where anything is possible

Share messages, photos, videos, stickers, voice messages, and locations easily with friends.

★ Fun and easy-to-use social networking features

From messages and photos to videos and locations, share your daily moments with friends on Timeline!

★ Find the world’s most popular characters at the Sticker Shop

Browse hundreds of popular free stickers plus adorable stickers of the world’s favorite characters! Choose from a variety of LINE sticker sets to liven up your messages in your own unique way.

★ Auto-sync your device and PC

Whether on the go with the mobile version or connected to the desktop version using your PC or Mac, your LINE chats are always up-to-date and synced automatically across all versions.