Angry Birds Journey 1.4.0 Update – New Starry Desert Episode and Cool Features

Do you love the Angry Birds games and movies? If so, you should be happy to know that a brand-new update is available to download for Angry Birds Journey. The update is changing the mobile game’s version number to 1.4.0 and it comes with a bundle of cool features, including a new episode! Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the update.

Angry Birds Journey 1.4.0 Update

The first thing that we want to mention is that Angry Birds Journey’s new update can be downloaded via OTA (over the air) channels. As a result, the only requirement that fans need to meet is to use an Android-powered smartphone and to have access to Wi-Fi. The update will pop up automatically.

What’s New?

As previously noted, the new update for Angry Birds Journey comes with a bundle of new features and improvements that are taking the gameplay experience to the next level. Here are the full patch notes:

New Episode in Starry Desert available soon!

Level updates for a smoother gameplay experience

Fewer bugs, and fixes to keep your cart wheels rolling

From the looks of it, the new 1.4.0 update is a high-priority release that al Angry Birds Journey fans should download as soon as possible. The update introduces lots of cool features that are making the game more fun.

Top Features

Check out the top features that Angry Birds Journey offers:

• Easy to pick up and play anytime!

• Solve relaxing and fun puzzles!

• Play hundreds of exciting levels!

• Casual fun at every level!

• Complete levels to collect coins and win great rewards!

• Play with all of the classic Angry Birds characters – and new ones!

• Explore exotic locations on a grand adventure!

• Follow the unfolding story of the Egg Wonders!