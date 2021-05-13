Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery 3.4.2 Update – New Magical Milestone Season is Live

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you are a fan of the Harry Potter cinematic (or book) universe, you need to play Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery. This is a mobile game that gives fans of the franchise the chance to take on the role of a wizard and venture into the world of Harry Potter. What kind of witch or wizard will you be? A heroic Gryffindor? A cunning Slytherin? A clever Ravenclaw? A loyal Hufflepuff? Nonetheless, a new update is available for download.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery 3.4.2 Update

A brand-new update that sports the 3.4.2 version number is available to download for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery. The update is rolling out to all users that keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi and have free internal storage space.

Eager Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery fans who don’t want to wait for the update to pop up in their notifications panel can choose to manually trigger it by visiting the official Google Play Store page of the mobile game and clicking on the “Updates” option.

What’s New?

The new update for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is categorized as a high-priority update. This is thanks to the features and software improvements that it brings. Nonetheless, you can check out the full patch notes below:

A new season of Magical Milestones has begun! Can you earn all the rewards?

Turn on push notifications to be notified of our energy happy hours and giveaways!

Special Sprint Time Event!

Top Features

Now that we checked out everything there is to know about the new update, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that the mobile game offers.

WITCHCRAFT & WIZARDRY:

⚗️ Learn magical spells and brew powerful potions!

🎓 Unlock spells, potions, and locations as you advance through the years of Hogwarts!

⚗️ Immerse yourself in the world of Harry Potter!

🎓 Take your place among Hogwarts students!

MYSTERY & ADVENTURE:

🔍 Use your skills to investigate mysteries at Hogwarts!

🕵️‍♀️ Discover the puzzling truth behind the Cursed Vaults and your brother’s disappearance in an all-new story!

🔍 Choose carefully—your choices matter!

ENTER THE WIZARDING WORLD:

🌍 Engage in immersive events, play Quidditch, and more!

🏆 Win the House Cup with your classmates!

🌍 Conjure your very own Patronus to defeat Dementors!

🏆 Befriend Magical Creatures like the Niffler!

FRIENDSHIPS THAT MATTER:

🤝 Embark on quests with fellow classmates!

💖 Find romance and fall in love!

🤝 Form unique relationships with each friend and rival!

EXPRESS YOUR CREATIVITY:

✨ Customize your avatar! Select from tons of exciting hair and clothing choices!

🏰 Design your dream dorm! Show off your house pride and decorate your ideal space!

✨ New character customization and dorm design choices are always being added!