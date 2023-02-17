Apple Launched iOS 16.4 Beta 1 With Additional Features And A Tighter Registration Procedure

Apple has released iOS 16.4 beta 1 to developers, providing an early peek at upcoming features and tweaks ahead of the final release. Other features included in the current beta include support for Unicode 15.0 emoji, online push notifications, and, perhaps most intriguingly, a more streamlined and straightforward process for signing up for betas. The new way has the advantage of not requiring the loading of laborious beta setup profiles, but it comes with the downside of Apple no longer allowing profile sharing when installing developer betas.

❗️New menu for iOS Beta Testers with iOS 16.4: In Settings -> General -> Software Update, there's a new Beta Updates section where you can choose between Off, Developer Beta, and Public Beta.#iOS164 pic.twitter.com/0PCiq2uYV4 — David Lynch (@davidlynchyt) February 16, 2023

Coming forward, everyone who wants to test out the developer beta will have to sign up for the Apple Developer Program and use the same ID on their devices. It’s just the public beta available to those who haven’t signed up for an account. Cost-wise, joining the Apple Developer Program will set you back $99. If you don’t think it’s worth it, your only option is to wait for the general release.

As part of the update, Apple has revised the iOS beta software support website to distinguish between devices running iOS 16.4 and after and those running iOS 16.3 and prior. With the updated menu, users of iOS 16.4 may access the Software Update section by going to Settings, selecting General, and then Software Update. If you’re OK with the current state of things, you may go to the next step and decide whether or not you wish to participate in the beta.

It may be turned off entirely, set to the Developer Beta, or made available to the general public. The Developer Beta option is again hidden from view if you are not a member of the Development Program. While Apple’s iOS 16 has had a rocky release process over the last several months, the firm is making steps to fix the bugs and add new capabilities, making iOS 16 one of Apple’s greatest mobile OS upgrades to date.