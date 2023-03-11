Apple Music Launches New Classical Music Streaming App

With the release of Apple Music Classical, Apple has introduced a new music streaming app tailored specifically to classical music. This app will provide a one-of-a-kind experience tailored to lovers of classical music, with lossless audio and a plethora of information about the music to keep users happy. The app supports spatial audio and can stream music at up to 192 kHz in 24-bit Hi-Res Lossless, making for a truly immersive listening experience.

Over five million songs will be available through the service, making it ideal for both newcomers to classical music and seasoned experts. The app will make it simple to listen to some of the finest classical music ever written by providing curated playlists, in-depth analyses of the music, and insightful biographies of the composers. New search parameters such as conductor, composer, work, and catalog number will make it simple yet precise to locate exactly what you’re looking for.

Primephonic, a streaming app for classical music, was acquired by Apple in the past, but the company later discontinued it. It appears that Apple Music Classical has borrowed some ideas from Primephonic, though the final product will be more polished and feature-rich.

The best part is that users don’t have to pay anything extra to access Apple Music Classical; it comes standard with Apple Music subscriptions. However, in order to use the service, users must first download the Apple Music Classical app. On March 28, Apple is slated to release Apple Music Classical.

Finally, if you’re into classical music, Apple Music Classical is a must-have for your streaming library. The app is great for newcomers to classical music as well as seasoned listeners because of the high-quality lossless audio, immersive spatial audio, and extensive metadata it provides. Over five million songs are available, and users can also enjoy curated playlists.