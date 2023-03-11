The ‘Suffer the Night’ FPS Survival Game is Coming Soon

“Suffer the Night” is an upcoming video game that is set to release on Steam on April 17th, according to TGG. This horror game takes place in 1989 in Sleepy Woods, a county that has been plunged into darkness by a powerful storm. The game revolves around an ominous envelope that appears at the player’s doorstep, serving as a gateway to their nightmares. The game blends nostalgia and fear to provide a bone-chilling experience to the player.

The game’s storyline challenges players to escape the pale man’s grasp and avoid falling victim to the horrors within the game. Players can experience chapter one of the game for free, offering them a taste of the frightening gameplay. TGG reports that this game is set to offer players an immersive, terrifying experience.

To fully experience the game, it is recommended that players ensure their PC meets some specific system requirements. The game requires an operating system like Windows 10, an Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-9600K CPU @ 3.70GHz or equivalent, 16 GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or equivalent graphics card, and 8 GB of available storage space. By meeting these requirements, players can fully immerse themselves in the game’s high-quality graphics and sound design without significant lag or delays.

However, if you’re short on hardware power but still willing to play Suffer the Night on your rig, it’s useful to keep in mind that even a graphics card such as Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 and 4GB of RAM can be enough. However, it’s useless to expect the same level of quality you would get if your PC qualifies for the recommended specs.

Steam even offers users the chance to download a demo version of the game to test it out. Overall, “Suffer the Night” is an exciting upcoming game that promises a terrifying experience for horror enthusiasts. So, mark your calendars for April 17th and get ready to embark on a bone-chilling adventure.