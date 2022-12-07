Apple Music Sing Now Allows You To Sing Along To Your Favorite Songs

Apple Music Sing, a brand new tool that enables users to sing along to their favourite tracks with customizable vocals1 and real-time lyrics, was unveiled by the company today. As part of Apple Music’s unrivaled lyrics experience, Apple Music Sing provides several lyric perspectives to allow listeners to sing lead, duet, or backup.

We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it.

Apple Music Sing is enjoyable and easy to use everywhere you have an internet connection, and its repertoire of tens of millions of the world’s most singable music makes it possible for anybody to join in.

Apple Music Sing, playable on iOS devices and the brand new Apple TV 4K, will be made available to users later this month.

Apple’s Sing app features: