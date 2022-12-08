Microsoft Teams Receives the New ‘Communities’ Feature

If you’re one of those who use the free and personal version of the Microsoft Teams app, you’re in luck! Microsoft has unveiled the new Communities feature that’s getting implemented into its video calling software.

As you’ve probably already guessed, the Communities feature is all about groups of people collaborating, working, and sharing ideas with one another. The feature is available for all kinds of groups, whether they have been established for entertainment or business purposes.

Microsoft is rolling out ‘Communities’ NOW

Microsoft is currently rolling out the new Communities feature, which means that it should arrive to you as well in a very short amount of time if you’re using the free version of the Microsoft Teams app.

You’ll get to use the new feature to establish the next trip with your friends, organize a business meeting, play the team leader role in your company, and many more.

While Microsoft Teams is already a powerful and immersive app for social interactions, the developers realized that there’s still room for improvement. Here are the new functionalities that the Communities feature brings:

Sending messages to everyone from a group in an easier way.

Initiating and adding events to the community calendar so that everybody can see them.

Storing and sharing the documents that have to do with the activity of the group.

Filtering the content in order to gain quick access to files and events.

As for organizing and hosting community events, here’s what Microsoft tells us about that:

“Communities in Teams includes a new events experience for organizing virtual, hybrid, or in-person events. For instance, you can add new events or meetings to your community calendar, invite guests, track attendance, and follow up with attendees through direct private chats.”

Are you also excited about the new Communities feature from Microsoft Teams?