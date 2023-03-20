Apple Offers “Shop with a Specialist” Video Chat for Remote Customer Service

Apple has introduced a new option for remote customer service titled “Shop with a Specialist” in an effort to provide customers who are considering the purchase of a new iPhone with “world-class service and expert advice.” Apple has made this move in an effort to attract new customers. Customers who live in locations that are too far away from an official Apple Store to receive “real” Apple customer service may now be able to take advantage of a new online support option.

Customers can activate a “safe and secure” one-way video chat with an Apple Specialist while they are shopping for an iPhone on apple.com/shop/buy-iphone by using the Shop with a Specialist feature. This service is offered from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST), Monday through Sunday, and the Specialists are available to assist customers in navigating the various options and features of the newly released vanilla 14 SKUs.

This new service is interesting for a number of reasons, one of which is that Apple has decided not to use bots to provide this service but rather to hire actual people to do so. Employees at Apple retail stores who are concerned about their job security in light of the current state of the economy may take this as an encouraging sign. It has been reported that Apple’s retail division is increasing its use of practices such as hiring freezes, fewer available hours, and capricious firings.

With the launch of Shop with a Specialist, Apple is working toward its goal of providing a unified shopping experience for all of its customers, irrespective of their geographic location. Apple is adapting to the shifting dynamics of the retail industry in the post-pandemic world by maintaining its commitment to providing remote customer service.

In general, Apple’s new Shop with a Specialist service is a step in the right direction toward its goal of providing exceptional customer service to all of its customers, irrespective of where those customers may be located.