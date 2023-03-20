Final Fantasy 16 to Feature Online Connectivity and Combat-Focused Leaderboards

The much-anticipated video game Final Fantasy 16 from Square Enix is scheduled to be released later on in this year, and fans cannot wait for it to become available. In a recent interview with members of the Japanese media, the game’s director and producer discussed some fascinating aspects of the online connectivity features that will be available in the game.

According to the interview, Final Fantasy 16 will include online leaderboards for a mode that focuses on battles, which will give players the opportunity to compete against one another from all over the world. This component has been compared to the Bloody Palace from the Devil May Cry series, from which Ryota Suzuki, the lead combat designer for Final Fantasy 16, drew inspiration for the game’s combat system.

It is estimated that it will take about 35 hours to complete the game’s main story, but that amount of time could easily be doubled if side quests and other types of content were taken into account. Over 11 hours of cutscenes will also be included in Final Fantasy 16, and this does not include any cutscenes that take place during battle as part of quick-time events that players will need to keep an eye out for.

Those who are interested in the game can anticipate receiving additional information regarding it in the days to come. At a panel that will be held on March 25 at PAX East in Boston, the producer of Final Fantasy 16, Naoki Yoshida, will be joined by the lead for the game’s localization, Michael-Christopher Koji Fox.

Yoshida is serving as the game producer for both Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 14, which were both developed by Creative Business Unit 3, the same team that was responsible for the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy 14 game. Fans can anticipate an immersive gaming experience that will include stunning graphics, captivating storylines, and exciting online gameplay features in the upcoming game.

The much-loved Final Fantasy series is getting a new installment that looks to be a worthy addition, and that installment is Final Fantasy 16. Fans are extremely excited to get their hands on it and try out all of the brand new features that it has to offer; they can’t wait.