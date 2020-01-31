Apple Redesigns and Improves iOS Maps (Available in the US)

If you live in the US and you enjoy using iOS Maps to find the fastest and safest navigation routes in big cities, then we have some great news to share with you. The Cupertino based tech giant has released a major update to iOS Maps that takes the performances of the app to the next level. The update is rolling out right now and US residents will be the first ones to get it. The update is going to roll out in other parts of the world during the upcoming weeks.

Apple Revamps iOS Maps

“We set out to create the best and most private maps app on the planet that is reflective of how people explore the world today,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “It is an effort we are deeply invested in and required that we rebuild the map from the ground up to reimagine how Maps enhances people’s lives — from navigating to work or school or planning an important vacation — all with privacy at its core. The completion of the new map in the United States and delivering new features like Look Around and Collections are important steps in bringing that vision to life. We look forward to bringing this new map to the rest of the world starting with Europe later this year.”

New Features and Improvements

According to Apple, iOS Maps will now feature more detail s in the non-satellite view mode. This is great news because it means that iOS Maps will do a much better job of helping users find the places that they are interested in. We also want to mention that Apple’s developers are making under the hood tweaks to improve the overall performances and stability of the app.