Apple Releases New iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2, watchOS 7.1 and tvOS 14.2 – Check Out the Improvements

We have some great news to share with Apple fans! The Cupertino-based tech giant is now rolling out a bunch of updates for its gadgets. The updates sport the following version numbers and are available to download via OTA (over the air) channels: iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2, watchOS 7.1 and tvOS 14.2. With that being said, let’s go ahead and check out the improvements that the updates introduce.

iOS 14.2 – Full Patch Notes

Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji, and more

Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions

Magnifier can detect people nearby and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe

Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods spends fully charged

Headphone audio level notifications to alert you when audio level could impact your hearing

New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home

Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay

Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio

Option to provide statistics about Exposure Notifications, without identifying you, to participating Public Health Authorities

iOS 14.2 also resolves the following bugs and performance issues. There are fixes for the Camera application, Voice Memos, Apple Cash, and much more. Here are those improvements and bug fixes: