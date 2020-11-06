WhatsApp Introduces Self-Destructing Messages to Android and iOS

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

We have some amazing news to share with WhatsApp fans who are worried that someone might see their private conversations. The developers who are in charge of the chatting app have decided to introduce one of the most highly requested features ever. WhatsApp announced that a new “disappearing messages feature” is rolling out to the Android and iOS versions of the chatting app.

WhatsApp Introduces Disappearing Messages

As the feature’s name implies, WhatsApp users can finally send self-destructive messages. Check out bellow the conditions that can make the messages disappear:

If a user doesn’t open WhatsApp in the seven day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened.

When you reply to a message, the initial message is quoted. If you reply to a disappearing message, the quoted text might remain in the chat after seven days.

If a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message won’t disappear in the forwarded chat.

If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup. Disappearing messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup.

Note: Only use disappearing messages with trusted individuals. For example, it’s possible for someone to:

Forward or take a screenshot of a disappearing message and save it before it disappears.

Copy and save content from the disappearing message before it disappears.

Take a photo of a disappearing message with a camera or other device before it disappears.

Will Media Disappear Too?

“By default, the media you receive in WhatsApp will be automatically downloaded to your photos. If disappearing messages are turned on, media sent in the chat will disappear but will be saved on the phone if auto-download is on. You can turn auto-download off in WhatsApp Settings > Data and Storage Usage,” said WhatsApp’s developers.