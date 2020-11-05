Windows 10 Build 20251 is Now Avaialble for Download with Major Fixes and Improvements

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Even though Microsoft’s latest updates for Windows 10 caused more problems than good, things are about to change. Microsoft took all the feedback that it received on the faulty software update and it decided to release a new patch that fixes everything. The new patch sports the Build 20251 version number and it is now available to download for all Windows 10 powered devices.

Windows 10 Build 20251 – What’s New?

Fixes include:

Fixed an issue resulting in the background of some dialogs to unexpectedly appear grey instead of white in the last couple flights.

Fixed an issue resulting in the taskbar occluding the Power button in the Start menu for some Insiders recently.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders seeing a SYSTEM THREAD EXCEPTION NOT HANDLED bug check.

Fixed a crash with opengl32.dll.

Fixed an issue that could result in the Settings app hanging when checking for updates right after upgrade.

Fixed an issue that could result in the Settings app sending a notification that just said “new notification”.

Fixed an issue resulting in the Search Indexer not being able to retrieve metadata from HEIF and WebP files, so you couldn’t search for those files using metadata like date taken.

Fixed an issue resulting in the Cast to Device option in Movies & TV (and other media playback apps) not taking any action when clicking on a listed device in recent builds.

Fixed an issue in recent builds that could result in the screen you were projecting with Miracast freezing shortly after connecting.

Known issues