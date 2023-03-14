Apple Watch Study Finds Majority of Users Not Getting Enough Sleep

The majority of individuals aren’t receiving the recommended amount of sleep each night, according to the findings of a recent study that was carried out by the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and based on data from the Apple Heart and Movement Study. Just 31% of Apple Watch users were receiving at least seven hours of sleep every night, which is the minimum amount advised for healthy individuals by the American Heart Association, according to the research that studied sleep data collected from over 42,000 Apple Watch users.

Those who do not obtain the recommended amount of sleep are at an increased risk for a variety of health problems, including cardiovascular disease, cognitive decline and dementia, depression, obesity, and higher levels of blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure.

The research also uncovered some fascinating facts, such as the fact that on weekdays, 66.4% of individuals go to bed before midnight, whereas on weekends, this percentage reduces to 56.6%. Washington had the largest percentage of persons who got 7 hours or more of sleep, at 38.3%, while Hawaii had the lowest percentage, at 24.2%.

In spite of disparities at the state level, fewer than forty percent of inhabitants in every state fulfilled the recommended amount of sleep duration set by the AHA. The research is the first installment of the “Life’s Essential 8 series,” of which a second part will be made available very soon.

If you want to keep your health in excellent shape, you should make getting enough sleep a priority and try to get at least seven hours of sleep every night. Lack of sleep may have detrimental effects on both our physical and mental health, so getting enough of it is essential to our overall well-being. We are now able to monitor and track our sleep habits with the assistance of technology such as the Apple Watch, and we can make modifications to our way of life to guarantee that we are receiving the necessary amount of rest.