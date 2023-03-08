Apple’s iMac Set to Get an M3 Processor Upgrade

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple’s forthcoming iMac revamp will have a new M3 series processor. There is no word on whether or not the outside appearance of the next iMac will change, but we do know that it will have a 24-inch display and be available in the same colors as the current iMac lineup. The computer’s internal components will be improved, and the method by which the stand is attached will change, although how these factors will affect the user is yet unknown. The new iMacs are currently in the EVT (engineering validation testing) phase, but according to Gurman, we won’t see them in stores until the summer.

The M3 series of Apple’s processors is optimized for the Mac, so it can run faster and consume less power. A new MacBook Air 15-inch model, revised 13-inch MacBook Air, and an all-new Mac Pro are expected to be part of Apple’s range. It is still unknown which processors will be utilized in each product; however, it is probable that both M2 and M3 processors will be used, with the newest processors being introduced in the MacBook Air and a more powerful M2 processor being introduced in the other devices.

The iMac is a popular desktop computer from Apple, and it is frequently used by artists, designers, and professionals in a wide range of disciplines. A significant performance gain can be expected with the new M3 series processor, allowing users to take on more demanding activities with ease. The newest version of Apple’s operating system, macOS Monterey, is fully compatible with the brand new iMac and brings with it a host of new and improved capabilities.

As a conclusion, the forthcoming iMac refresh will contain an M3 series processor upgrade, significantly improving overall performance. A new method of attaching the stand to the computer, as well as improved internal components, are also part of the new iMac’s redesign. The iMac, along with the rest of Apple’s computing goods, is slated to be released sometime in the second half of this year, though the exact timing is still up in the air.