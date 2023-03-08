Pixel Buds Pro Finally Receive Spatial Audio Support

The spatial audio technology did not make its debut alongside Google’s own Pixel Buds Pro, despite the fact that it was revealed early in the previous year. Instead, it was introduced concurrently with the release of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the execution of this feature left much to be desired. Nonetheless, a report from the previous month suggested that the Pixel Buds Pro might acquire the feature in the near future. According to a post on Google’s site, that day has arrived and is now fully upon us.

For those who are unfamiliar, spatial audio works by monitoring the location of the listener’s head in relation to the earphones and adjusting the music accordingly. Its goal is to deliver a multimedia experience akin to that of a theater. In order for the user’s head position to be tracked, a one-time setup must be completed by the user. After installing firmware version 4.30, users of Pixel Buds Pro will be able to take use of spatial audio. This update is now being rolled out across the globe.

It is essential to keep in mind that the functionality will not be supported by all mobile devices, including the Pixel A series of smartphones. Android version 13 with spatial audio support to be installed on the device. The Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro are all included in the company’s official list of devices. Users of devices other than Pixels should verify with their device’s manufacturer to ensure compatibility. In addition, the Qualcomm aptX and aptX HD Bluetooth codecs are not compatible with spatial audio because it is dependent on the Opus, AAC, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs.