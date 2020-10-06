Asus ROG Phone 3 for Gaming is Now Available in the US

Even though mobile gaming used to be frowned upon by most gamers, things have changed during these past couple of years. Smartphones are getting more powerful with each generation and now, Asus has even launched a gaming smartphone that sports some of the most impressive specs ever seen on a mobile device. We are talking about Asus ROG Phone 3 which has finally been made available to purchase in the US for $999,99.

Asus ROG Phone 3 is Now Available in the US

If you enjoy mobile gaming, then you are going to love Asus ROG Phone 3. This is one of the best gaming smartphones ever made and it is now available to buy in the US from the Asus Store, Amazon and B&H. Since this is a gaming smartphone, then it should come as no surprise to find out that Asus ROG Phone 3 can run all the latest games at ultra-settings while providing a steady FPS.

Highlight Specs

Considering that Asus ROG Phone 3 holds the title for being a gaming-dedicated smartphone, no one should be shocked that it is equipped with impressive hardware specs. The smartphone ships with a 6.59-inches display that uses AMOLED technology to provide a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. That’s not all. The display features a refresh rate of 144Hz which makes it ideal for FPS and Battle Royale games.

Asus ROG Phone 3 is powered by none other than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ processor. The processor uses a 7nm+ architecture and it clocks at 3.1GHz. The processor is super impressive and it ensures that Asus ROG Phone 3 can run heavy duty tasks without a single problem.

We also want to mention that Asus ROG Phone 3’s powerful processor is paired with an Adreno 650 graphics processing unit and 8GB/12GB/16GB of RAM for additional power.