iPhone 12 is Launching On October 13 – Check Out the Official Pricing

For the first time in the last decade, Apple is no longer launching its next-gen iPhones in September. This is quite unusual, but it’s all thanks to the global pandemic. On the bright side of things, the Cupertino-based tech giant has finally decided to reveal the official launch date for iPhone 12. The highly anticipated smartphone will step into the spotlight on October 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

iPhone 12 Release Date

The expectations for iPhone 12 are through the roof. According to leaks and rumors, iPhone 12 will be equipped with the most powerful hardware that Apple ever created and it will feature support for 5G connectivity. Fortunately for us and other fans, we don’t have to wait a single more day in order to find out how much iPhone 12 will cost because the pricing has already been leaked.

Official Price Leak

First off, we want to mention that there will be four versions of iPhone 12. Each of them will ship with different specs/features and price tags. Check out the pricing below:

iPhone 12 Mini – $649 for 64GB, $699 for 128GB, $799 for 256GB, n/a for 512GB;

iPhone 12 – $749 for 64GB, $799 for 128GGB, $899 for 256GB, n/a for 512GB;

iPhone 12 Pro – n/a for 64GB, $999 for 128GB, $1,099 for 256GB, $1,299 for 512GB;

iPhone 12 Pro Max – n/a for 64GB, $1,099 for 128GB, $1,199 for 256GB, $1,399 for 512GB.

Each iPhone 12 model will be available in three memory options, with the lower two ones being 64/128/256GB. The premium models will have access to 128/256/512GB of internal storage space. The model that stands out the most is the iPhone 12 Mini. According to Apple insider leaks, the device will use a 5.4-inches display and a more affordable price tag.