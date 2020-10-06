Pixel October Security Patch is Now Available for Download

Hands down, the best thing about using a Pixel smartphone is always being the first to access Google’s latest updates. The Android parent is constantly rolling out software updates that are taking the user experience and performances of Pixel smartphones to the next level. A brand-new one has just arrived and it focuses on security.

October Security Patch

The latest update available for Pixel smartphones is October’s security patch. The Android parent has revealed earlier today when it announced that the update focuses on a bunch of Qualcomm vulnerabilities. Check out the patch notes below:

Improvement for auto-rotation in certain device orientations (Pixel 3 series, Pixel 3a series, Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4a).

Improvements to auto-brightness response in certain lighting conditions (Pixel 4a).

Fix for some devices stuck during boot (Pixel 2 series, Pixel 3 series, Pixel 3a series, Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4a).

Fix to prevent inadvertent disablement of call notifications (Pixel 2 series, Pixel 3 series, Pixel 3a series, Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4a).

Fix for missing auto-rotate icon in certain device orientations (Pixel 2 series, Pixel 3 series, Pixel 3a series, Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4a).

Fix for undetected overview swipe gesture in launcher (Pixel 2 series, Pixel 3 series, Pixel 3a series, Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4a).

Improvements for touch sensitivity with screen protectors (Pixel 4a).

Final Words

While the bug fixes and security tweaks that the update introduces might not be groundbreaking, they still make the update a high-priority update. Pixel smartphones will be safer to use after installing the new update and therefore, we are advising all Pixel fans to get the update as soon as possible.

Fortunately, the update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, all Pixel smartphones are eligible to download it right away.