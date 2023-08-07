Baldur’s Gate 3: Larian Studios Promises to Fix the Annoying UI Glitch

Baldur’s Gate 3’s devoted players, your voices have been heard! That persistent UI issue that’s been a thorn in your side is about to be remedied. Larian Studios is responding to your calls for action and gearing up to resolve the problem. Here’s the complete scoop on this welcome change.

A Long-Awaited Fix for the Version Info Onscreen

Has the ever-present version info of Baldur’s Gate 3 been bugging you during your quests? Your only solution thus far has been to hit F10 and lose the entire UI altogether.

The good news is that Larian Studios’ Director of Publishing, Michael Douse, has confirmed a fix. In a Twitter exchange with fans, he recognized the issue, assuring them that a resolution is imminent.

Addressing Player Concerns

This issue might seem small, but it has resonated with players. Together with the limitation on post-initial character customization, it’s been a hot topic among the community.

However, these minor glitches haven’t overshadowed Baldur’s Gate 3’s success. With a record 712,281 concurrent players, the game ranks ninth on Steam’s all-time peak player count leaderboard.

Preparing to Embark on a Journey?

If Baldur’s Gate 3 has you captivated, don’t miss the chance to be part of this thrilling adventure. Explore various guides on classes and companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 to enrich your experience.

Larian Studios’ commitment to their fans shines through this upcoming fix, reflecting their dedication to a flawless gaming experience.

With the glitch soon to be a thing of the past, players can anticipate an even more engaging expedition in Baldur’s Gate 3’s mesmerizing world. Suit up, and embrace the enthralling narrative and gameplay that await you.

A Step Toward Perfection

Larian Studios’ attentive response to fan needs is praiseworthy, making the future of Baldur’s Gate 3 even brighter. This UI fix adds another layer of polish to an already stunning game.

If you’ve been on the fence due to these minor inconveniences, now’s the moment to immerse yourself in Baldur’s Gate 3. A universe of excitement awaits you, and the adventure is merely a click away. Join the excitement today!