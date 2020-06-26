Brave Private Browser 1.10.9 Update – Software Stability Improvements and Bug Fixes

Even though Google Chrome is pre-installed on all Android powered smartphones, this doesn’t necessarily mean that it is the best browser that you can get. In fact, there are many alternative options that do a much better job of helping users surf the web from their smartphones. The perfect example of this is none other than Brave Private Browser.

What makes Brave Private Browser stand out when compared to other mobile browsers is the fact that it puts a high price on the security of its users. When using Brave Private Browser to surf the web, you can rest assured knowing that your private information is safe. Not just that, but the mobile browser also gives users access to a plethora of useful features.

Brave Private Browser 1.10.9 Update

Brave Private Browser is making headlines on our website today because it has just received a new update. The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and we are advising everyone who enjoys using the mobile browser to get it as soon as possible. In addition, the update sports the 1.10.9 version number.

How to Download the Update

Since the update is an OTA release, then the only thing that Brave Private Browser fans need to do in order to get access to the improvements that it brings is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

There is also an alternative way to download the update. Brave Private Browser’s developers have also published the new update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit) and this makes it possible for users to manually download and install it ahead of everyone else.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes listed by the developers, the new update aims to improve the overall stability of the browser. The way that the developers are doing that is by introducing stability tweaks and bug fixes. Furthermore, the mobile browser has been upgraded to the new Chromium 83 version.