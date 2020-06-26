Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS 1.17.0.f1138 Update – Ranked Season 3 is Now Available

Are you a big fan of mobile games? If that is the case, then you might want to try Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS. This is one of the most popular games available on the Google Play Store and it offers an action-packed gameplay experience that is going to blow you away. The game is a first-person shooter and it features a bundle of challenging modes that will have you competing with or against your friends to see who is the most skilled player.

Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS benefits from full-fledged developer support and this means that it receives updates on a regular basis. Therefore, the gameplay is always exciting and features fresh content that players get to enjoy every day. With that said, it should come as no surprise to find out that Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS has received a new update earlier this morning.

Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS 1.17.0.f1138 Update

The latest update for Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS sports the 1.17.0.f1138 version number and it is available to download right now. The only thing that Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS fans are required to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and the update will pop up in their notifications panel. Now, let’s see what are the “goodies” that it introduces.

What’s New?

The new update kicks off the much-anticipated Ranked Season 3. Here are the changes that it brings:

Ranked defuse changes;

Faction weapons;

Improved defuse economy;

Weapon balance updates;

New recoil animation.

Top Features

The game currently features three challenging game modes:

DEFUSE

Two teams, two goals! One team trying to plant and defend the bomb until detonation, the other one trying to defuse it. Dominate the battlefield!

TEAM DEATHMATCH

Two opposing teams battle it out in a timed deathmatch. Make each bullet count!

GUN GAME

Two teams fight against each other, with individual players working their own way through all the weapons in the game. Gear Up!

Play the game how you like through our matchmaking:

QUICK GAMES

Play all the available game modes in quick, matchmade games with operatives of similar skill level.

RANKED GAMES

Operatives compete for points and secure their rank through victory in a competitive matchmade adaptation of Defuse. Climb to the top of the ladder!

CUSTOM GAMES

The classic way of playing Critical Ops, join or host a room of any of the available game types, enable a password to host private rooms.