Steam Summer Sale is Live – Big Discounts on AAA Titles

The much-anticipated Steam Summer Sale is now live and it offers great deals for many AAA games. If you are wondering what are the best deals that you can get on Steam, then you have arrived at the right place. Today we are going to show you the most amazing deals on games that are usually priced at more than $40. Not just that, but we are also going to give you a rundown of the most popular indie games and their discounted prices.

Big Discounts on AAA Games

Doom Eternal for $29.99 (50% off)

Borderlands 3 for $29.99 (50% off)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for $19.58 (82% off)

Resident Evil 2 for $19.99 (50% off)

BioShock: The Collection for $11.99 (80% off)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $29.99 (50% off)

The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition for $14.99 (70% off)

Devil May Cry 5 for $19.99 (50% off)

Metal Gear Solid V for $5.99 (70% off)

Grand Theft Auto V for $14.99 (50% off)

Final Fantasy XV for $17.49 (50% off)

Dark Souls III for $14.99 (75% off)

LEGO games (Up to 75% off)

The Most Popular Multiplayer Games

Rainbow Six: Siege for $7.99 (60% off)

Mortal Kombat 11 for $19.99 (60% off)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition for $22.48 (25% off)

Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition for $33.49 (33% off)

Jackbox Party Pack 6 for $20.99 (30% off)

Titanfall 2 for $9.89 (67% off)

Top Indie Games

Terraria for $4.99 (50% off)

Planet Coaster for $11.24 (75% off)

Exit the Gungeon for $7.49 (25% off)

Moving Out for $18.74 (25% off)

Final Words

From the looks of it, Steam’s Summer Sale doesn’t disappoint in 2020. There are so many great deals that we don’t know which ones to get. However, the game that looks the best is Doom: Eternal that is priced at only $29,99.