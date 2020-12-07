Brave Private Browser 1.17.75 Update for Android Introduces Widgets Tab

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Even though Google Chrome is pre-installed on all Android powered smartphones, this doesn’t mean that the default browser is also the best option. There are many alternative mobile browsers that provide Android users with access to faster browsing speeds, improved security, and useful features. Brave Private Browser is the best example of that shipping with a plethora of user-privacy focused features.

Brave Private Browser is making headlines on our website today because it has just received a new update. The update sports the 1.17.75 version number and we are going to cover everything there is to know about it. Make sure to stick around for the end because we will also present Brave Private Browser’s top features on Android.

Brave Private Browser 1.17.75 Update

As previously noted, the latest update for Brave Private Browser sports the 1.17.75 version number. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, the only requirement to access it is to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

We also want to highlight that eager Brave Private Browser fans who don’t want to wait around for the update to pop up in their notifications panel can always choose to manually download and install it in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). However, installing APK releases is only possible on Android devices that have unlocked the “Unknown Sources” option.

What’s New?

The new update for Brave Private Browser is a high-priority release because it introduces a brand-new Widgets tab page. Here is what the developers stated in the patch notes: “Big News: In this release we are introducing Widgets on the new tab page. We have partnered with Binance for our first Widget and stay tuned for more Widgets in the future”.

It’s also worth noting that the update introduces a bundle of “under the hood” software tweaks that are taking its performances to the next level. Therefore, we are advising all users to download the update as soon as possible.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out all the improvements and new features Brave Private Browser’s latest update brings, let’s take a look at the top features that the mobile browser offers:

🔒 Fast & Secure Web Browser

No external plugins or settings! Brave privacy browser simply provides the most secure, lightning fast web internet browser for Android. Enjoy free private browsing and a private search engine without popups (pop up blocker), ads (ad blocker), malware and other annoyances.

🙈 Private Browsing App

Enjoy fast, secure, private browsing. Get free adblocker to block ads, anonymous browsing history, personalized private search, and private tabs for private browsing.

🚀 Browse Faster

Brave is a fast web browser! Brave reduces page loading times, improves web browser performance and blocks ads infected with malware. Brave Privacy App shows a 2x to 4x speed increase on Android, saving your battery and data.

🚫 AdBlock Web Browser

The Brave Private Browser App is designed with a free built-in AdBlocker (pop up blocker). Brave’s free adBlocker protects you from ads which track you as you browse the mobile web, securing your privacy and private browsing history.

🙈 Automatic Privacy – AdBlock Browser Protection

The Brave Private Browser App also protects you with leading privacy and security features such as HTTPS Everywhere (encrypted data traffic), script blocking, 3rd party cookie blocking and incognito private tabs.

App Features

* Free private internet browser

* Free built-in AdBlocker

* Private internet browser with pop up blocker (blocks ads)

* Safe private browsing

* Saves data and battery

* Invasive Ad free web browser

* Sync Bookmarks securely

* Free tracking protection web browser

* Https Everywhere (for security)

* Script Blocker

* 3rd party cookie blocker

* Private bookmarks

* Browsing history

* Recent and private tabs

* Fast, free, private search engine using DuckDuckGo