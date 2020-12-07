Waze 4.69.0.3 Update – Bug Fix Allows Users to Sign Into Their Accounts Faster

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Ever since Google acquired Waze, the app started benefiting from full-fledged developer support. This means that Waze is updated regularly with software improvements and new features that are taking its performances to the next level. In fact, a new update that is changing Waze’s build number to 4.69.0.3 is now available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the update.

Waze 4.69.0.3 Update

If you enjoy using Waze to surf the web, then we highly recommend keeping your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Since the update is rolling out via OTA channels, then it will automatically pop up in the notifications panel of your smartphone.

On the other hand, we also want to mention that Waze’s latest update can be manually triggered. This is possible by heading over to Waze’s official Google Play Store page and clicking on the “Updates” option. Doing this will automatically search for the latest updates and download them.

What’s New?

Since Waze is an essential app for people who want to access the fastest and safest routes when driving, then it should come as no surprise to find out that the new update introduces a bundle of bug fixes and software improvements. The developers who are in charge of Waze known that there is no room for error when helping drivers find the safest routes and this is why they are introducing bug fixes.

One of the most significant bug fixes that Waze’s new update introduces makes it possible for users to sign into their accounts much faster. This may not seem like such a groundbreaking feature, but it definitely makes the new update a “high priority release”.