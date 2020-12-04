Samsung Galaxy S21 Gets Spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 888 CPU

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Even though Galaxy S20 is still holding the title of flagship smartphone for Samsung, the South Korean based tech giant is already adding the finishing touches to its successor. The reason why we are saying that is because Galaxy S21 has allegedly been spotted on GeekBench. For those who are unfamiliar with GeekBench, they should know that this is an online benchmarking platform that helps smartphone manufacturers determine the performances of their upcoming devices.

Galaxy S21 Gets Spotted on GeekBench

Right from the start, we want to mention that Galaxy S21 was spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 888. This is a next-generation mobile processor and it delivers impressive performances. According to the benchmark tests, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor scored 1,075 points in the single-core tests and a whopping 2,916 points in the multi-core test. This lets us know that the upcoming Galaxy S21 will be able to handle heavy-duty tasks such as mobile gaming without a single problem.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

The interesting thing about Galaxy S21’s new processor is the fact that it doesn’t focus on raw performance. This is quite surprising since the one thing that all processor manufacturers usually for is massive numbers in performance tests. Qualcomm has decided that it wants to change how its hardware works in 2021 and focused on efficiency. Therefore, the Snapdragon 888 processor will run at a base speed of 2.8GHz and it can easily overlock if more power is needed.

We also want to mention that Samsung is pairing the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor an ARM Mali-G78 MP24 graphics processing unit that has been proven to be faster and more efficient than the popular Adreno 660 graphics processing unit manufactured by Qualcomm. From the looks of it, Galaxy S21 is shaping up to be one of 2021’s most powerful smartphones.