Brave Private Browser 1.20.108 Update – New Stability and Crash Fixes

Brave Private Browser is one of the world’s most popular apps and this is thanks to the incredible web surfing speed and user security that it offers. Whenever you use Brave Private Browser to search for information on the web or watch entertaining content, you can rest assured knowing that your data is kept safe at all times.

The mobile browser is making headlines on our website today because it has just received a new update. The update sports the 1.20.108 version number and we will check out everything there is to know about the improvements that it brings.

Brave Private Browser 1.20.108 Update

As previously noted, the new update sports the 1.20.108 version number and it’s available for download right now. The update can be downloaded via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, the only requirement is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network. Alternatively, the update can be downloaded in the form of APK.

What’s New?

The new update for Brave Private Browser aims to improve the overall performance and user security that the app offers. Check out the full patch notes below:

Introducing new stability and crash fixes;

Improved protection shields against malware;

Upgraded to Chromium 88.

Highlight Features

Now that we have checked out the full patch notes, let’s take a look at the top features that Brave Private Browser offers:

🔒 Fast & Secure Web Browser

No external plugins or settings! Brave privacy browser simply provides the most secure, lightning fast web internet browser for Android. Enjoy free private browsing and a private search engine without popups (pop up blocker), ads (ad blocker), malware and other annoyances.

🙈 Private Browsing App

Enjoy fast, secure, private browsing. Get free adblocker to block ads, anonymous browsing history, personalized private search, and private tabs for private browsing.

🚀 Browse Faster

Brave is a fast web browser! Brave reduces page loading times, improves web browser performance and blocks ads infected with malware. Brave Privacy App shows a 2x to 4x speed increase on Android, saving your battery and data.

🚫 AdBlock Web Browser

The Brave Private Browser App is designed with a free built-in AdBlocker (pop up blocker). Brave’s free adBlocker protects you from ads which track you as you browse the mobile web, securing your privacy and private browsing history.

🙈 Automatic Privacy – AdBlock Browser Protection

The Brave Private Browser App also protects you with leading privacy and security features such as HTTPS Everywhere (encrypted data traffic), script blocking, 3rd party cookie blocking and incognito private tabs.