WhatsApp 2.21.4.14 Beta Update – New Emojis, Disappearing Messages, and More

We have some great news to share with WhatsApp fans! A new update that sports the 2.21.4.14 beta version number is now available to download and it comes with lots of highly requested features. For example, the update introduces disappearing messages.

Fans of the chatting app have been asking for this feature for years now. Fortunately, it has finally arrived. Let’s go ahead and check out the other improvements that the update brings.

WhatsApp 2.21.4.14 Beta Update

Right from the start, we want to mention that this is a beta release. Therefore, the only official way to access the new update is to be enlisted in the beta program. On the bright side of things, the developers of the chatting app are allowing everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone to join the program.

The alternative solution is to manually download and install the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). However, we need to warn everyone that installing APK releases is tricky because they only run on smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option.

What’s New?

As previously noted, the new update introduces disappearing messages. However, there are more features and software tweaks that the update adds to WhatsApp. Let’s go take a look at the full patch notes:

Introducing disappearing messages. Now you can set chats to disappear after 7 days.

Search your stickers with text and emoji or categories.

Decorate your photos and videos with smoother drawing and new alignment guides.

Now you can set a custom wallpaper for a chat or set a dark mode wallpaper. Choose from a refreshed wallpaper gallery or new colors over the doodle background.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about WhatsApp’s new update, let’s go ahead and see what are the top features that the app offers:

• NO FEES: WhatsApp uses your phone’s Internet connection (4G/3G/2G/EDGE or Wi-Fi, as available) to let you message and call friends and family, so you don’t have to pay for every message or call.* There are no subscription fees to use WhatsApp.

• MULTIMEDIA: Send and receive photos, videos, documents, and Voice Messages.

• FREE CALLS: Call your friends and family for free with WhatsApp Calling, even if they’re in another country.* WhatsApp calls use your phone’s Internet connection rather than your cellular plan’s voice minutes. (Note: Data charges may apply. Contact your provider for details. Also, you can’t access 911 and other emergency service numbers through WhatsApp).

• GROUP CHAT: Enjoy group chats with your contacts so you can easily stay in touch with your friends or family.

• WHATSAPP WEB: You can also send and receive WhatsApp messages right from your computer’s browser.

• NO INTERNATIONAL CHARGES: There’s no extra charge to send WhatsApp messages internationally. Chat with your friends around the world and avoid international SMS charges.*

• SAY NO TO USERNAMES AND PINS: Why bother having to remember yet another username or PIN? WhatsApp works with your phone number, just like SMS, and integrates seamlessly with your phone’s existing address book.

• ALWAYS LOGGED IN: With WhatsApp, you’re always logged in so you don’t miss messages. No more confusion about whether you’re logged in or logged out.

• QUICKLY CONNECT WITH YOUR CONTACTS: Your address book is used to quickly and easily connect you with your contacts who have WhatsApp so there’s no need to add hard-to-remember usernames.

• OFFLINE MESSAGES: Even if you miss your notifications or turn off your phone, WhatsApp will save your recent messages until the next time you use the app.