SHAREit 5.9.28 Update – Sharing Files is Now Faster!

Do you enjoy using SHAREit to transfer files to your friends and family members? If yes, you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The reason why we are saying that is because a brand-new update that sports the 5.9.28 version number is now rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

SHAREit 5.9.28 Update

As previously noted, the new 5.9.28 update for SHAREit is rolling out via OTA channels. The update will pop up automatically in the notifications panel and if that doesn’t happen, fans of the app can always choose to manually trigger the update from SHAREit’s official Google Play Store page.

We also want to mention that there is an alternative way to access the update. Eager SHAREit fans can choose to manually download and install the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). This is possible by sideloading the release.

What’s New?

Since SHAREit is one of the world’s most powerful file sharing apps, it should come as no surprise to find out that the new update introduces as bundle of improvements that are taking its performance to the next level. Therefore, SHAREit will transfer files at faster speeds than ever. That’s not all. the update also optimizes the playback experience.

Top Features

► Fastest in the World

200 times faster than Bluetooth, the highest speed goes up to 20M/s.

Transfer files without losing quality.

► Transfer All Types of Files

Photos, videos, music, installed apps and any other files.

► Infinite Online Videos

HD & Selective, Offline watching, Continuously updated

► Excellent Video Player

Support almost all formats, give you Smooth playing experience

► Discover Trending Music

Tens of millions of high quality songs, and thousands of curated playlists. Online & Offline

► Elegant Music Player

Powerful equalizer provides immersive experiences for you

►GIFs, Wallpapers & Stickers

Personalized, Funny, Download & Share