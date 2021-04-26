Brave Private Browser 1.23.74 Update – Improved User Security and Software Stability

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Whether you enjoy using Brave for the high-level user security or the useful web surfing features that it offers, we have some great news to share with you. The mobile browser’s developers have published a new update. The software release is changing Brave’s version number to 1.23.74 and it can be downloaded directly via OTA (over the air) channels. Let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

Brave Private Browser 1.23.74 Update

As previously noted, the new 1.23.74 release can be downloaded directly via OTA channels. This means that the only requirement to access the update and all the improvements that it brings is to keep your smartphone connected to Wi-Fi. Alternatively, the update can be triggered by heading over to Brave’s Google Play Store page.

What’s New?

What makes Brave Private Browser stand out is the number of updates that it receives on a constant basis. The developers are constantly introducing “under the hood” tweaks and bug fixes. Check out the patch notes below:

Stability and crash fixes;

Improved user privacy;

Upgraded to Chromium 90.

Top Features

Software stability is not the only thing that you will receive by using Brave. Here are the app’s top features:

🔒 Fast & Secure Web Browser

No external plugins or settings! Brave privacy browser simply provides the most secure, lightning fast web internet browser for Android. Enjoy free private browsing and a private search engine without popups (pop up blocker), ads (ad blocker), malware and other annoyances.

🙈 Private Browsing App

Enjoy fast, secure, private browsing. Get free adblocker to block ads, anonymous browsing history, personalized private search, and private tabs for incognito private browsing.

🚀 Browse Faster

Brave is a fast web browser! Brave reduces page loading times, improves web browser performance and blocks ads infected with malware. Brave Privacy App shows a 2x to 4x speed increase on Android, saving your battery and data.

🚫 AdBlock Web Browser

The Brave Private Browser App is designed with a free built-in AdBlocker (pop up blocker). Brave’s free adBlocker protects you from ads which track you as you browse the mobile web, securing your privacy and private browsing history.

🙈 Automatic Privacy – AdBlock Browser Protection

The Brave Private Browser App also protects you with leading privacy and security features such as HTTPS Everywhere (encrypted data traffic), script blocking, 3rd party cookie blocking and incognito private tabs.