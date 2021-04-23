LINE: Free Calls & Messages 11.6.4 Update is Now Available for Download

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

LINE: Free Calls & Messages is one of the world’s most popular apps. However, this shouldn’t come as a surprise when considering that the app provides users with lots of useful features that make it easier for them to keep in touch with their friends and family members. If you are a big fan of Line, we have some great news to share with you. A new update is now available for download.

LINE: Free Calls & Messages 11.6.4 Update

The latest update for Line sports the 11.6.4 version number and it can be downloaded right now. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and thanks to this, the only requirement to access all the improvements that it brings is to keep your device connected to Wi-Fi. The update will start downloading automatically.

What’s New?

The developers who are in charge of Line are always looking for new ways to take the performances of the app to the next level. This is why the new 11.6.4 update focuses on introducing “under the hood” software tweaks that are boosting the overall user experience of the chatting app. That’s not all. The 11.6.4 update also comes with a handful of bug fixes.

Top Features

Below you can check out the top features that Line offers:

★ Free voice and video calls anywhere, anytime

Enjoy great quality calls at no charge, no matter where you are. Even international calls with up to 200 people at the same time are completely free! Use effects and filters for even more fun during video calls. (Note that this feature may not be available on certain devices.)

★ Convenient chats where anything is possible

Share messages, photos, videos, stickers, voice messages, and locations easily with friends.

★ Fun and easy-to-use social networking features

From messages and photos to videos and locations, share your daily moments with friends on Timeline!

★ Find the world’s most popular characters at the Sticker Shop

Browse hundreds of popular free stickers plus adorable stickers of the world’s favorite characters! Choose from a variety of LINE sticker sets to liven up your messages in your own unique way.

★ Auto-sync your device and PC

Whether on the go with the mobile version or connected to the desktop version using your PC or Mac, your LINE chats are always up-to-date and synced automatically across all versions.

★ Your own personal storage space: Keep

Store messages, photos, videos, and more in Keep where you can easily share them with friends.