Firefox for Android 89.0.0 Beta Update – Get the Latest Improvements

Whether you enjoy using Mozilla Firefox on your smartphone for the cool features or the fast web browsing speeds that it offers, we have some amazing news to share with you. Firefox for Android is now available with a brand-new update that is taking its version number to 89.0.0. This is a beta release and it can be downloaded right now. Nonetheless, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

Firefox for Android 89.0.0 Beta Update

Fans of the mobile browser should make sure to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi. The reason why we are saying that is because the new 89.0.0 beta update is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels.

We also want to highlight that Firefox users who are not enrolled in the beta program can join it whenever they want. The only requirement is to provide the developers with feedback in case they encounter bugs or glitches when checking out experimental features.

What’s New?

The new update for Firefox is available to download with a bundle of “under the hood” software improvements. The update is helping the app run faster and it lowers the chances of dealing with random crashes or other bugs. This is why we are advising all users to get the update as soon as possible.

Top Features

Below you can check out the top features that Firefox for Android offers:

FAST. PRIVATE. SAFE.

Firefox is faster than ever and gives you a powerful web browser that protects your privacy. Keep what’s personal private with Enhanced Tracking Protection, which automatically blocks over 2000 online trackers from invading your privacy. With Firefox, you don’t have to dig in your privacy settings, everything is set up automatically, but if you like to be in control, you can choose from the many ad blocker add-ons available for the browser.

ENHANCED TRACKING PROTECTION AND PRIVACY CONTROL

Firefox gives you greater privacy protection while you’re on the web. Block third-party cookies and unwanted ads that follow you around the web with Enhanced Tracking Protection. Search in Private Browsing mode and you won’t be traced or tracked — your private browsing history is automatically erased when you’re done.

OWN YOUR LIFE WHEREVER YOU INTERNET

– Add Firefox across your devices for secure, private and seamless browsing.

– Sync your devices to take your favorite bookmarks, saved logins and browsing history wherever you go.

– Send open tabs between mobile and desktop.

– Firefox makes password management easy by remembering your passwords across devices.

– Take your internet life everywhere, knowing that your personal data is safe, never sold for profits.

SEARCH INTELLIGENTLY & GET THERE FASTER

– Firefox anticipates your needs and intuitively provides multiple suggested and previously-searched results across your favorite search engines. Every time.

– Easily access shortcuts to search providers including Wikipedia, Twitter and Amazon.

NEXT LEVEL PRIVACY

– Your privacy has been upgraded. Private Browsing with Tracking Protection blocks parts of Web pages that may track your browsing activity.