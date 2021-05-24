Brave Private Browser 1.24.86 Update – Introducing Stability and Crash Fixes

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

What makes Brave Private Browser stand out from the competition is the high level of attention that the developers are paying to user security. The mobile browser is designed to provide users with a safe and private way to surf the web from their smartphones. By choosing to use Brave Private Browser, you are making sure that your information and data is not collected by websites or intercepted by any third parties. To make things even better, the developers are constantly updating the mobile browser with improvements.

Brave Private Browser 1.24.86 Update

The latest update that can be downloaded for Brave Private Browser sports the 1.24.86 version number and it’s available as an OTA (over the air) release. Therefore, we are advising all fans of the mobile browser to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi so that they can be among the first ones to access it.

What’s New?

Check out the full patch notes for the new update below:

Introducing stability and crash fixes;

Upgrading to Chromium 90 minor;

Adding support for Android App Bundles.

Top Features

Here are the top features that Brave Private Browser offers:

🔒 Fast & Secure Web Browser

No external plugins or settings! Brave privacy browser simply provides the most secure, lightning fast web internet web browser for Android. Enjoy free private browsing and a private search engine without popups (pop up blocker), ads (ad blocker), malware and other annoyances.

🙈 Private Browsing App

Enjoy fast, secure, private browsing. Get free adblocker to block ads, anonymous browsing history, personalized private search, and private tabs for incognito private browsing.

🚀 Browse Faster

Brave is a fast web browser! Brave reduces page loading times, improves web browser performance and blocks ads infected with malware. Brave Privacy App shows a 2x to 4x speed increase on Android, saving your battery and data.

🚫 AdBlock Web Browser

The Brave Private Browser App is designed with a free built-in AdBlocker (pop up blocker). Brave’s free adBlocker protects you from ads which track you as you browse the mobile web, securing your privacy and private browsing history.

🙈 Automatic Privacy – AdBlock Browser Protection

The Brave Private Browser App also protects you with leading privacy and security features such as HTTPS Everywhere (encrypted data traffic), script blocking, 3rd party cookie blocking and incognito private tabs.