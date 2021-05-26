Snapchat 11.30.0.36 Beta Update is Now Available with Major Bug Fixes

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Ever wondered what is the reason why manages to compete against massive apps like Facebook and Instagram? While most people might that it’s the cool and innovative AR (augmented reality) features that the app offers, the real answer is the constant stream of updates that the app benefits from.

Snapchat 11.30.0.36 Beta Update

Snapchat is updated on a regular basis with software improvements that are taking its performance to the next level. That’s not all. These updates also introduce cool and exciting features that make the app more fun to use. With that said, it should come as no surprise to find out that a new update which sports the 11.30.0.36 beta version number is available to download.

What’s New?

The patch notes for the new 11.30.0.36 beta update are showing us that the new release aims to improve the speed and stability of Snapchat. The way that the update does that is by introducing a bundle of bug fixes that are patching various issues. To make things even better, the update also comes with “under the hood” software tweaks that are speeding up the app’s start-up time.

Top Features

Here are the top features that Snapchat offers on Android and iOS:

SNAP 📸

Snapchat opens right to the camera. Tap to take a photo, or press and hold for video.

Add a Lens or Filter to your photo — new ones are added every day! Change the way you look, dance with your 3D Bitmoji, and discover games you can play with your face.

Create your own Filters to add to photos and videos — or try out Lenses made by our community!

CHAT 💬

Stay in touch and Chat with friends with live messaging, or share your day with Group Stories.

Video Chat with up to 16 friends at once. You can even use Filters and Lenses!

Express yourself with Friendmojis — exclusive Bitmojis made just for you and a friend.

STORIES