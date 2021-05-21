Angry Birds Journey 1.4.1 Update – Polishing the Gameplay Experience with Bug Fixes

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

What better way to kick off the day other than with a major update for your favorite mobile game? Angry Birds Journey fans should be pleased to know that a new release that sports the 1.4.1 version number is now available to download. The update can be downloaded directly via OTA (over the air) channels and today we are covering the top features and gameplay improvements that it brings.

Angry Birds Journey 1.4.1 Update

Since the new update is an OTA release, the only requirement that Angry Birds Journey needs to meet in order to access the update is to have access to Wi-Fi. The update will start installing automatically. If that doesn’t happen, fans of the mobile game can always trigger it by opening the game or by heading to the official Google Play Store page and clicking on “Updates”.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes for the new 1.4.1 release, Angry Birds Journey’s developers are using the new update to focus on polishing the gameplay experience. The way that they are achieving this is by introducing bug fixes and software tweaks that are making the gameplay feel smoother. The bug fixe are also lowering the chances of random crashes or other issues that can lead to annoying moments in-game.

Top Features

Here are the best features that Angry Birds Journey offers:

• Easy to pick up and play anytime!

• Solve relaxing and fun puzzles!

• Play hundreds of exciting levels!

• Casual fun in every level!

• Complete levels to collect coins and win great rewards!

• Play with all of the classic Angry Birds characters – and new ones!

• Explore exotic locations on a grand adventure!

• Follow the unfolding story of the Egg Wonders!