Brave Private Browser 1.5.6 Update – Upgrading to Chromium 80

Brave Private Browser is renowned in the Android community for providing users with the highest level of user privacy when it comes to surfing the web. You can always be sure that your personal information is being kept safe when using Brave Private Browser to search for information on the web.

Nonetheless, the reason why Brave Private Browser is making headlines today is because the mobile browser has just received a new update.

Brave Private Browser 1.5.6 Update

If you enjoy using Brave Private Browser, then we have some great news to share with you. The developers who are in charge of the mobile browser have just released a new update that sports the 1.5.6 version number.

The update upgrades the software to Chromium 80 and it introduces a handful of minor bug fixes that are improving the overall user experience.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out the latest update for Brave Private Browser, let’s see what are the top features that the mobile browser offers.

🔒 Fast & Secure Web Browser

No external plugins or settings! Brave privacy browser simply provides the most secure, lightning fast web browser for Android. Enjoy free private browsing and a private search engine without popups (pop up blocker), ads, malware and other annoyances.

🙈 Private Browsing App

Enjoy fast, secure, private browsing. Get free adblocker to block ads, anonymous browsing history, personalized private search, and private tabs for private browsing.

🚀 Browse Faster

Brave is a fast web browser! Brave reduces page loading times, improves web browser performance and blocks ads infected with malware. Brave Privacy App shows a 2x to 4x speed increase on Android, saving your battery and data.

🚫 AdBlock Web Browser

The Brave Private Browser App is designed with a free built-in AdBlocker (pop up blocker). Brave’s free adBlocker protects you from ads which track you as you browse the mobile web, securing your privacy and private browsing history.

🙈 Automatic Privacy – AdBlock Browser Protection

The Brave Private Browser App also protects you with leading privacy and security features such as HTTPS Everywhere (encrypted data traffic), script blocking, 3rd party cookie blocking and incognito private tabs.