Brawl Stars 34.141 Update – New Champion and Power League

Brawl Stars is a fast-paced multiplayer game where players can choose to team up with their friends (or play solo) in a variety of modes such as Battle Royale, for example. What’s cool about Brawl Stars is the fact that it is always improving. The developers who are in charge of it are constantly releasing software updates that are taking its performances to the next level. A new update is now available for download and today we are covering everything there is to know about it.

Brawl Stars 34.141 Update

The new update sports the 34.141 version number and it can be downloaded directly via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, all fans of the mobile game are advised to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi so that they can be among the first ones to get it.

What’s New?

Brawl Stars fans should be pleased to know that the update comes with a variety of updates. Check them out below:

New Power League

Climb the ranks and show off your skill!

Unique Seasonal rewards

Replaces Power Play

New Braler: Stu

Stu offers action packed and fast paced gameplay!

Unlocks for FREE on the Trophy Road at 10,000 Trophies

Other Changes

Hot Zone and Siege come to the Map Maker later in March!

Balancing and other improvements

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the new update, let’s go ahead and check out all the features that the mobile game has to offer:

BATTLE IN MULTIPLE GAME MODES

– Gem Grab (3v3): Team up and out-strategize the opposing team. Collect and hold 10 gems to win, but get fragged and lose your gems.

– Showdown (Solo/Duo): A battle royale style fight for survival. Collect power ups for your Brawler. Grab a friend or play solo – be the last Brawler standing in the rowdiest battle royale yet. Winner take all!

– Brawl Ball (3v3): It’s a whole new Brawl game! Show off your soccer/football skills and score two goals before the other team. There are no red cards here.

– Bounty (3v3): Take out opponents to earn stars, but don’t let them pick you off. The squad with the most stars wins the match!

– Heist (3v3): Protect your team’s safe and try to crack open your opponents’. Navigate the map to sneak, blast and blow your way clear to the enemies treasure.

– Special Events: Limited time special PvE and PvP game modes.

– Championship Challenge: Join Brawl Stars’ esports scene with in-game qualifiers!