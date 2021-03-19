Phoenix Browser 6.9.1.2915 Update – New Weather Bar, Music Player and More

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Do you enjoy using Phoenix Browser? If that is the case, you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The reason why we are saying that is because a new update that sports the 6.9.1.2915 version number is now available for download. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and take a look at the “goodies” that it introduces.

Phoenix Browser 6.9.1.2915 Update

As previously noted, a new update that sports the 6.9.1.2915 version number is available for download. The update has been released via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, the only requirement to access it is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network.

What’s New?

The new update for Phoenix Browser is a high-priority release. This is thanks to the fact that the update introduces a bundle of useful changes such as a new weather notifications system. Nonetheless, check out the patch notes below:

Weather notification bar content optimization

Music player new upgrade experience

Various stability improvements and performance optimization

Top Features

Here are the top features that Phoenix Browser offers:

★Incognito Browsing

Incognito tab makes your browsing experience perfectly private without leaving any history, cookies, cache, etc.

★Ad Block

Ad Block blocks various forms of annoying ads, pop-ups and banners to make your browsing comfortable. It not only speeds up the page loading speed but also reduces Internet data usage.

★Bookmarks/History

Bookmarks help save your favorite websites and provide quick navigation for revisiting later on. History list helps with recollection. Both will save you time looking for your favorite websites.

★Data Saving

Phoenix Browser could compress data, speed up navigation and help you save a lot of cellular data traffic.

★Add To Shortcut

Add your favorite websites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Amazon, Wikipedia, etc., for quick access.

★Built-in Video Player

The built-in video player provides a one-stop service from video downloading to video playing. You can watch videos directly without exiting the app.

★Search Engines

Switch search engines according to your preference. We support Google, Yahoo, Ask, Yandex, AOL, DuckDuckGo and Bing.

★Multi-Tab Manager

Easy switching of pages from multiple websites. Using multi-tab manager will make your browsing experience smoother.