Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC System Requirements Reveal – Storage Space is an Issue Again

If you think that the developers in charge of the Call of Duty franchise have learned to optimize games better after Modern Warfare and Warzone reached more than 250GB on consoles and PCs, then you are wrong. Activision and Treyarch have revealed the PC system requirements for the next-gen Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and it shows that the game requires up to 250GB of internal storage space if you want to run the game with Ultra RTX Settings.

On the bright side of things, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War fans who are not planning to run the game on the highest settings will have access to a smaller download file. The Multiplayer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will weigh in at only 60GB for Minimum Specs and at 175GB for Recommended Specs.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Minimum Specifications

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (v.1803 or higher)

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 50GB (MP only), 175GB (all game modes)

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Recommended Specifications

These are the recommended specs to run 60GFPS in most situations with all options set to medium:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

RAM: 12GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Recommended Specifications (Ray Tracing)

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Competitive Specifications

Here are the competitive specs to run at a high FPS for use with a high refresh monitor:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / RTX 3070 or Radeon RX Vega64 Graphics

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultra RTX Specifications

Here are the Ultra RTX specs to run the game at a high FPS in 4K resolution with Ray Tracing enabled: