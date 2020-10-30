NVIDIA GeForce NOW 5.33.29255714 Update for Android – Access AI-Upscaling and Game Sync Support!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW is an amazing app that brings your favorite games to Android. By subscribing to NVIDIA GeForce NOW, you get access to AAA titles that only run on high-end PCs or consoles directly on your smartphone. This is possible thanks to NVIDIA’s cloud-streaming technology and if you enjoy gaming in your spare time, the app is going to take your experience to the next level. Nonetheless, the reason why the app is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW 5.33.29255714 Update for Android

We have some great news to share with NVIDIA GeForce NOW fans today! The developers of the app have published a brand-new update that sports the 5.33.29255714 version number. The update is rolling out directly via OTA (over the air) channels and it weighs in at 43.34MB. That’s not all. The update is targeting smartphones that are running on Android 10 Q but fortunately, it can be installed on a minimum of Android 5.0 Lollipop.

What’s New?

Here are all the improvements that the new 5.33.29255714 update introduces to NVIDIA GeForce Now on Android:

Adds AI-upscaling for NVIDIA GeForce NOW and GameStream on 2019 SHIELD TV Pro. Enable in AI upscaling menu on SHIELD.

Added Steam Game Sync support, which lets you sync games you own from your Steam library with My Library on GeForce NOW.

This update addresses security fixes.

Final Words

As we can see in the patch notes featured above, the new update for NVIDIA GeForce NOW comes with a bundle of major improvements. The added AI-upscaling for the app is certainly going to improve all gaming experience and this is why we advising all NVIDIA GeForce NOW fans to make sure to get the update as soon as possible.